Mary Margaret Hogan

Mary lived in Overland Park, KS where she worked for Sprint until she retired in 2018. Mary’s career in telecommunications spanned 52 years beginning with Ohio Telecom. While working for United Telecom, Mary lived in St. Thomas in the Caribbean for six years during which time she met her husband, Jim Hogan.

Mary was born on August 6, 1945 in Erie, PA to James and Regina Mundy. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Jim and her dear friend, Patricia Highland. Mary is survived by her brother Jim Mundy of Williamsburg, VA; her brother Bill Mundy and wife Jane O’Leary of Catonsville, MD; two nieces, Erin Mundy and Eliza Mundy; a nephew, Zac Mundy (Kara); two great nieces and good friend, Karen Schlosser.

Mary had battled glioblastoma for the past 13 months. Mary’s family especially thanks faithful friend Karen Schlosser, Mary’s constant companion throughout her illness; and they thank the staff at Villa St. Francis and Catholic Community Hospice for the kindness and compassion shown to Mary.

Mary chose to not have a service. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 16201 W. 95th St., Suite 220, Lenexa, KS 66219.