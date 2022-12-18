  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Mary Lou Nossaman

February 16, 1933 – December 14, 2022

Shawnee, Kansas – Mary Lou Nossaman, 89, of Shawnee, KS, passed away at her home on December 14, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1933, in Floris, OK, to Clyde and Leta Simmons. Mary Lou graduated from Pratt High School in 1950 and then went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Radiology.