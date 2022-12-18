Shawnee, Kansas – Mary Lou Nossaman, 89, of Shawnee, KS, passed away at her home on December 14, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1933, in Floris, OK, to Clyde and Leta Simmons. Mary Lou graduated from Pratt High School in 1950 and then went on to graduate from St. Francis School of Radiology.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harold “Barney” Nossaman of Shawnee, KS; daughter, Debra Nossaman of Chickasha, OK; son, Gary (Liz) Nossaman of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Emily Nossaman of Gainesville, FL, Kyle (Kylie) Nossaman of Debary, FL, Sean (Anamaria) Nossaman of Chuluota, FL; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Sonny, and KJ.

Mary Lou was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.

A memorial service will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.