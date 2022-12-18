Joseph P. Henderson

He was born on July 3, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of Ralph W. and Mary (Pickens) Henderson. He grew up in a little town just South of Wichita, Kansas and graduated from Burden High School. Following high school he joined the United States Navy. After he was honorably discharged from the service he went to K-State on the GI Bill and graduated in 1951 with a double major in business and english. After graduation he got his first job working as a reporter for the Kansas City Star and spent the next 39 years honing his craft until he retired. Following his retirement he did some freelance writing for the Overland Park Paper and 913 Magazine.

He married Shirley Alton in 1957. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2022. From their union that had a beautiful daughter, Meredith Henderson. They also had a beautiful son, Joseph R. Henderson who also preceded him in death on November 25, 1984.

Joe was a diehard K-State fan and enjoyed both football and basketball. He also supported the Kansas City Chiefs and the KC Royals.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Henderson family.