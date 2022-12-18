JoAnn Navarro Cloninger

Overland Park, Kansas – JoAnn Cloninger, 82, born to Alfonso and Catherine (Murphy) Navarro, lived in Overland Park, KS her entire life. She attended St. Joseph HS and St. Teresa’s Academy before going to the University of Kansas with her love, Jerry Cloninger. They married Oct. 29, 1960 and built a beautiful life for 50 years.

JoAnn was a lifelong volunteer and had a 55+ yr career with Tupperware. She loved family, time at their lake house, needlepointing, and cheering on her Jayhawks.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; brother, Joe; sister, Nena and survived by son, Craig (Mindy) Cloninger; daughter, Krina Cloninger Snider; grandchildren, Jake (Randi) Cloninger, Hank Cloninger, Drew Snider, Emma Snider, and two great granddaughters.

Visitation 10am, Rosary 11:45am, Mass Service 12pm at Curé of Ars Catholic Church on Dec. 21; burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Livestream at www.cureofars.com/funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa’s Academy.