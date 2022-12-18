  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

JoAnn Navarro Cloninger

December 21, 1939 – December 11, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – JoAnn Cloninger, 82, born to Alfonso and Catherine (Murphy) Navarro, lived in Overland Park, KS her entire life. She attended St. Joseph HS and St. Teresa’s Academy before going to the University of Kansas with her love, Jerry Cloninger. They married Oct. 29, 1960 and built a beautiful life for 50 years.