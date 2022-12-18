  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Elena Fallon

Leawood, Kansas – Elena Moreano Fallon of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

A Rosary is scheduled for 11am on December 22nd, 2022 at Nativity Parish, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am.