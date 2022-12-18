Elena Fallon

Elena was born in Riobamba, Ecuador to Dr. Humberto Moreano Capelo and Cornelia del Castillo de Moreano. She had two loving brothers, Dr. Armando Moreano and Edmundo Moreano. She graduated from Assumption Academy, a private Catholic school in Miami, Florida and the Universidad Central of Ecuador Business School under the auspices of The Fullbright Institute. To round it off, she was also elected Queen of Riobamba in 1958 and a finalist in the Miss Ecuador contest.

After moving to Kansas City in 1962, she started her career in public accounting. After seven years, she decided it was time to find a company where she could use not only her accounting skills, but where she could develop a career in the private sector. From Baird, Kurt and Dobson, Elena started to work for Andrews McMeel Universal as CFO a position she held for 28 years until her retirement in 2002, and where she also served on the Board of Directors.

Elena loved her job.

She had joined a dynamic, young and struggling private publishing firm. With her experience in public accounting, Elena could navigate the business world with ease. The owners loved her and she loved them. The company prospered and became her second home. James Andrews and John McMeel recognized her talent and gave her credit for navigating the rough 70s. After she retired, she remained a private consultant with the McMeel family for another 20 years.

Elena volunteered and served on various boards including The National Catholic Reporter, The Church of the Nativity, The Gardner Institute, Christmas in October and the Church of the Blessed Sacrament. She opened her home for fundraising events for various Catholic organizations. She was proud of Camp Tekakwitha, which she also fondly supported. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Prairie Star Ranch, 1124 California Road, Williamsburg, KS 66095.

Besides her business acumen and generous giving of her time and talent, she was a history buff. She always said accounting was her career, but her passion was her family, her books and traveling. She visited all continents, with the exception of Antarctica. She loved entertaining, cooking and knitting.

She loved her family above all else. She always said that she owed her success to her husband, Robert Fallon, who was the most loving and patient husband there ever was and that they, together, raised a beautiful family.

She adored her children, Elizabeth Vivona (John) and Veronica Henning (John). They were the light of her life and they were constantly together, spending time with each other, laughing, planning, and enjoying each other’s company.

She considered her nephews, Marc Moreano and Dr. Phillip Moreano (Sara), as her own sons and was extremely close with his children Cole, Sydney and Cooper.

She was so proud of her grandchildren and was a solid and steady presence in all of their lives: Tricia Savio (Nick), Jack Henning, John Vivona, Megan Ismert (John), Nick Henning and Maryliz Henning.

She was delighted by her great-grandchildren and had a personal relationship with each of them: Sophia and Sienna Savio; Lydia, Jett and Isla Ismert; Louie Henning. They will forever feel the impact she made on them at such a young age.

Elena (“Nana”) was the foundation of our family, the thread woven into each of our hearts, and that will never change. We love her so deeply and are thankful for our friends and community who grieve with us and celebrate her life.