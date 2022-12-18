Prairie Village, Kansas – Craig Wight Patterson, 79, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on December 5, 2022 due to COVID-19. Craig’s commitment to his beloved wife and family, his perseverance, his sense of humor, and his contagious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Craig graduated from Pembroke Country Day School in 1960. After serving in the US Navy from 1961 to 1965 as a missile fire control technician aboard the destroyer USS Leahy, he returned to Kansas City to earn a degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

It was during his time at UMKC when he met and eventually married the love of his life, Anne Norquist. They were married in August 1967. Craig went on to earn his MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. He was hired by the accounting firm KPMG (formerly known as Peat, Marwick, Mitchell, and Company) in Kansas City, and was eventually promoted to Partner in the tax department. In 1979, Craig bought one of his clients, the industrial manufacturing firm Eskridge Inc., where he served as Chairman & CEO. He and his business partner and Vice-President, Lloyd German, ran the business together until selling the company in 2008.

Craig was actively involved in the community throughout his career, serving as a board member and president of Mount Washington Cemetery, the treasurer of the Myositis Association, board member of Barstow School, and treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 91. Together with Anne, Craig was a long-time supporter of the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City PBS, and The Barstow School. Craig was also a member of the River Club, for which he served some time as treasurer, and the Kansas City Country Club. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Craig developed a love for the ocean as a child during his summer trips to visit family in Nova Scotia. Together with his wife Anne, they developed a life-long passion of sailing. Craig spent countless weekends with his family cruising and racing at Perry Lake outside of Kansas City, and at one point serving as Commodore at Perry Yacht Club. Craig and his wife also spent a significant amount of time sailing on their boat located in Southwest Harbor, Maine, where he also co-founded Ocean Cruising Yachts with fellow Kansas Citian Richard M. Davis and Maine boat builder Hank Hinckley. Family and friends spent happy times sailing with Craig and Anne in the Maine waters. Eventually Craig and Anne acquired a condominium at the Western Way in Southwest Harbor, forming many close friendships that continue today.

In 2004, Craig was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a rare, debilitating autoimmune muscle disease with no known cause or cure. Throughout his struggles with his disease, Craig maintained a remarkably positive attitude in the face of his declining mobility, serving as an inspiration for everyone around him. From serving as Treasurer of the Myositis Association to participating in an experimental drug trial through the University of Kansas Medical Center, he never wavered in his commitment to overcoming the challenges presented to him. The long-term impact of myositis on his immune system left him unable to fight off COVID-19.

Craig is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Anne Norquist Patterson of Prairie Village, KS; son Eric W. Patterson, his wife Megan, and three children Kate, Maddie, and Ben of Novato, CA; son Andrew L. Patterson of Edgerton, KS; and son Mark E. Patterson of Kansas City, MO.

A funeral service will be held at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Missouri on December 29th at 12pm, followed by a reception and a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to either the Myositis Association (https://www.myositis.org/); 6950 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 370, Columbia Maryland 21046 or to another charity of choice. Craig’s family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Mike Dabill and all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who were instrumental in providing their compassionate care. (Arr: Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. www.porterfuneralhome.com)