January 7, 1943 – December 5, 2022

Prairie Village, Kansas – Craig Wight Patterson, 79, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on December 5, 2022 due to COVID-19. Craig’s commitment to his beloved wife and family, his perseverance, his sense of humor, and his contagious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew him.