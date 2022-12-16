USD 232 in De Soto ranked #2 on ‘Best in Kansas’ list✏️

The upshot: Only bested by Blue Valley, USD 232 received an overall grade of A from the ranking and review company.

USD 232 received A’s in academics, teachers, administration and college prep — and an A+ in clubs and activities, according to Niche.

Niche analyzes U.S. Department of Education statistics and reviews from students and parents to create various lists.

Key quote: “We believe USD 232 is a great school district,” Superintendent Frank Harwood told the Post via email. “The Niche ranking illustrates our staff, students, parents, and community commitment to a continual quest for excellence. We strive to diligently provide the best learning opportunities possible for all students. The wonderful support of our staff and community, over time, has led to the success our district is now experiencing.”

Where do other districts land? Here is a look at where other Johnson County school districts landed on Niche’s 2023 Best School Districts in Kansas list:

#1 Blue Valley

#2 USD 232

#3 Olathe Public Schools

#6 Shawnee Mission

Go deeper: Read more about Niche’s methodology for ranking and grading works here.