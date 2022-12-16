  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto ranked #2 on ‘Best in Kansas’ list✏️

USD 232 Niche ranking

Unified School District 232 is the #2 school district in Kansas, according to a ranking and review company's 2023 list. Above, a student on the first day of school at Mize Elementary for the 2022-23 school year in USD 232. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Unified School District 232 is Niche’s #2 best school districts in Kansas for 2023.

The upshot: Only bested by Blue Valley, USD 232 received an overall grade of A from the ranking and review company.

