USD 232 in De Soto ranked #2 on ‘Best in Kansas’ list✏️

Unified School District 232 is the #2 school district in Kansas, according to a ranking and review company's 2023 list. Above, a student on the first day of school at Mize Elementary for the 2022-23 school year in USD 232. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
USD 232 received A’s in academics, teachers, administration and college prep — and an A+ in clubs and activities, according to Niche.
Niche analyzes U.S. Department of Education statistics and reviews from students and parents to create various lists.
Key quote: “We believe USD 232 is a great school district,” Superintendent Frank Harwood told the Post via email. “The Niche ranking illustrates our staff, students, parents, and community commitment to a continual quest for excellence. We strive to diligently provide the best learning opportunities possible for all students. The wonderful support of our staff and community, over time, has led to the success our district is now experiencing.”
Where do other districts land? Here is a look at where other Johnson County school districts landed on Niche’s 2023 Best School Districts in Kansas list:
#1 Blue Valley
#2 USD 232
#3 Olathe Public Schools
#6 Shawnee Mission
Go deeper: Read more about Niche’s methodology for ranking and grading works here.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
