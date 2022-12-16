He was born on October 15, 1949 to Delbert and Eunice (Aman) Holcomb at McCook, NE.

Terry Kent Holcomb, 73, of Overland Park, passed away on December 13, 2022 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Terry served our country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, and after retiring from the military, he went on to enjoy a career with Proctor and Gamble and Walmart.

On May 24, 1974, he married Nelda Bryant, and they made their home in South Dakota, England, Louisiana, Germany, California, and Kansas.

He was a member of the Earl Collier American Legion Post #153, and First Baptist Church of Olathe. He also enjoyed reading, cooking and playing games.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Nelda, and their son Terry Kent II, his sisters Sharon Simpson and Jeanie Plucker, brother Robert Holcomb and grandchildren Samuel Morana Holcomb, Terry Kent Holcomb III, and Oceanna Ronae Holcomb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Jerry Holcomb.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and St. Joseph’s Indian School, P. O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326