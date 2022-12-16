  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Bond Update – Rebuilds complete, more projects underway

John Diemer Elementary School will begin the new year in a brand-new school building.

Diemer students and staff will hold their first days of school in a newly constructed 74,000 square foot building rebuilt on Lamar Avenue. This building features flexible learning spaces for student collaboration, maker labs, outdoor classrooms, and was built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.