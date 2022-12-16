SMSD News: Bond Update – Rebuilds complete, more projects underway

Diemer students and staff will hold their first days of school in a newly constructed 74,000 square foot building rebuilt on Lamar Avenue. This building features flexible learning spaces for student collaboration, maker labs, outdoor classrooms, and was built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

This rebuilt elementary school is one of many projects underway as a result of the $264 million bond approved by voters nearly two years ago. John Diemer Elementary is the second rebuilt elementary school to open as a result of the bond.

“We are very excited for the John Diemer community to move into this new facility,” Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard shared. “We also continue to be grateful to our community members because none of the facility improvements going on in our school district would be able to happen without their support.”

As John Diemer students move into their new facility, the following rebuild projects are also in progress:

Pawnee Elementary School, a 78,000 square foot facility is in the process of being rebuilt on the site of the former building. During the fourth quarter of this school year, students and staff will move to the district’s Indian Creek facility as construction is completed. The Pawnee Panthers are expected to begin the 2023-2024 school year in the new building.

Rushton Elementary School students and staff will soon be moving to the former Westwood View Elementary School building. (A new Westwood View Elementary School opened this fall, on property up the street from the original building). The original Rushton Elementary will be rebuilt, with a new 74,000 square foot facility expected to be completed by August 2024.

The passing of the bond also allowed for a variety of facilities improvements across the entire Shawnee Mission School District. Here is a look at other projects currently underway:

Shawnee Mission East High School: The home of the Lancers is gaining an addition that provides a large classroom/meeting space, an elevator, and restroom renovations.

Westridge Middle School: Westridge is receiving an addition on the school corridor for a large collaboration space. The main office, counselor offices, and conference rooms are being

remodeled. A restroom renovation is underway. A large collaboration space downstairs is being added as a result of remodeling. Westridge will also have a new outdoor classroom in the school’s courtyard.

Horizons High School: Renovations are taking place on the school cafeteria and commons space as well as restrooms. Some remodels are also underway for various classrooms and program spaces.

Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center: This school is undergoing two phases of renovation. The first provides television installations in each classroom. New ceilings and lighting fixtures have also been installed. In Phase 2 the school will gain new flooring, a restroom remodeling, and new casework for classrooms.

Visit https://www.smsd.org/bond-2021 to follow bond progress.

