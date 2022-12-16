  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Sneak peek: Concept for future of downtown Merriam 🚘

Merriam Drive improvements

Downtown Merriam is looking to get a $4.7 million makeover, including a gateway memorial arch. Image via city documents.

A Merriam Drive makeover is on the horizon.

The upshot: The heart of downtown Merriam — Merriam Drive from Johnson Drive to West 55th Street  — is looking at nearly $4.7 million’s worth of improvements.

