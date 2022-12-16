It’s almost that time of year again.
Next month, 10 days of Kansas City’s “premier dining event” will ensue with 2023’s Kansas City Restaurant Week. This year’s list includes a wide range of local eateries, some with long histories in the community and others still fairly new to the Kansas City metro area. A number of 2021’s participating restaurants are back this year as well.
This year, more than 40 Johnson County restaurants are on the list. Here’s a list of Johnson County restaurants you can support during this year’s KC Restaurant Week.
The dates
- The 2023 Kansas City Restaurant Week will run from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday, Jan. 22.
- The list features breakfast, lunch and dinner options — along with a few delivery and carryout options if you don’t feel like dining in.
The beneficiaries
- Each year, participating restaurants commit to donating 10% of each meal sold to one charity partner and two founding beneficiaries.
- This year’s community charity partner is Cornerstones of Care, a nonprofit organization that offers youth support services and facilitates foster care and adoptions.
- Nonprofits Visit KC Foundation and Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation are the event’s founding beneficiaries.
The Johnson County restaurants
Click each link closer to the Jan. 13-22 event to view each restaurant’s KC Restaurant Week menu.
- 801 Chophouse — Leawood
- Bamboo Penny’s — Leawood (Carryout and delivery available)
- Blind Box BBQ — Shawnee
- Blue Moose Bar and Grill — Lenexa
- Blue Sushi Sake Grill — Westwood
- Brass Onion — Overland Park
- Brew Lab — Overland Park
- Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social — Leawood
- Burnt End BBQ — Overland Park
- Club 27 — Overland Park
- Coco Bolos Mexican Grill and Cantina — Overland Park
- Eggtc. — Shawnee
- Enjoy Pure Food + Drink— Leawood (Carryout and delivery available)
- Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue — Overland Park and Lenexa
- Flapjacks ‘N More — Overland Park
- Garozzo’s Ristorante — Overland Park
- Grand Street Cafe — Lenexa
- Gravity – Prairie Village
- Hereford House — Leawood and Shawnee
- Houlihan’s — Leawood and Overland Park
- Iron Horse Bar and Grill — Leawood
- J. Gilbert’s Woodfired Steaks and Seafood — Overland Park
- La Fuente Street Food – Overland Park
- Louie’s Wine Dive — Overland Park
- Martin City Pizza & Taproom – Lenexa and Overland Park
- Meat Mitch Barbecue — Leawood
- Minsky’s Pizza — Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Shawnee
- Nick and Jake’s — Overland Park and Shawnee
- O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar — Leawood
- Red Crow Brewing Company – Olathe
- Red Door Woodfired Grill — Leawood, Lenexa and Overland Park
- Redrock Canyon Grill — Overland Park
- RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack – Mission (Carryout available)
- Rock and Brews — Overland Park
- Rye — Leawood
- Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering — Prairie Village
- Story.— Prairie Village
- Strang Hall – Overland Park
- Tavern at Mission Farms— Leawood
- Tavern in the Village — Prairie Village
- Thai Orchid – Mission
- Transport Brewery – Shawnee
- Trofi — Overland Park
- Va Bene Italian Eatery — Prairie Village
- YaYa’s Euro Bistro – Overland Park
