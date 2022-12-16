Next month, 10 days of Kansas City’s “premier dining event” will ensue with 2023’s Kansas City Restaurant Week . This year’s list includes a wide range of local eateries, some with long histories in the community and others still fairly new to the Kansas City metro area. A number of 2021’s participating restaurants are back this year as well.

It’s almost that time of year again.

This year, more than 40 Johnson County restaurants are on the list. Here’s a list of Johnson County restaurants you can support during this year’s KC Restaurant Week.

The dates

The 2023 Kansas City Restaurant Week will run from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday, Jan. 22.

The list features breakfast, lunch and dinner options — along with a few delivery and carryout options if you don’t feel like dining in.

The beneficiaries

Each year, participating restaurants commit to donating 10% of each meal sold to one charity partner and two founding beneficiaries.

This year’s community charity partner is Cornerstones of Care , a nonprofit organization that offers youth support services and facilitates foster care and adoptions.

, a nonprofit organization that offers youth support services and facilitates foster care and adoptions. Nonprofits Visit KC Foundation and Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation are the event’s founding beneficiaries.

The Johnson County restaurants

Click each link closer to the Jan. 13-22 event to view each restaurant’s KC Restaurant Week menu.