  Lucie Krisman

Here are the JoCo eateries you can hit up during KC Restaurant Week

Next month's KC Restaurant Week for 2023 features more than 40 Johnson County eateries, with some new additions and some repeats from 2022. Above, sushi from one of the participating restaurants, Blue Sushi Sake Grill in Westwood. Photo via KC Restaurant Week website.

It’s almost that time of year again.

Next month, 10 days of Kansas City’s “premier dining event” will ensue with 2023’s Kansas City Restaurant Week. This year’s list includes a wide range of local eateries, some with long histories in the community and others still fairly new to the Kansas City metro area. A number of 2021’s  participating restaurants are back this year as well.





