Johnson County’s share of the cost of the ongoing Johnson County Square project in downtown Olathe has gone up by almost $1 million.
The latest: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $900,000 cost increase for the downtown Olathe project.
Why the price hike and who’s paying for it: County officials said inflation and limited market availability have driven up the construction costs for the second phase of the project.
- The total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza is now roughly $2.9 million.
- Johnson County and Olathe are sharing project costs, so Thursday’s vote means the county is responsible for $450,000, while the city has already agreed to pay the other $450,000.
About the Johnson County Square: Once completed, the Johnson County Square will serve as a gathering space in downtown Olathe, just off Santa Fe Street in between the County Administration Building and the new courthouse.
- The second-phase funds approved Thursday will go toward a tree grove area, a historical plaza, a multi-use platform and an art garden.
- Here’s a breakdown of the total $2.9 million for the project:
- Tree grove: $86,000
- Historical plaza: $222,000
- Multi-use platform: $1.5 million
- Art garden: $492,000
- Site costs: $500,000
- Monument allowance for memorial markers: $100,000
Bigger picture: This comes as the latest step in ongoing construction of the square, part of which was first unveiled in December 2021, following the demolition of the old courthouse.
- The new Johnson County Courthouse opened in early 2021 and cost the county $193 million.
Where the board landed
The funding agreement narrowly passed on a 4 to 3 vote, with Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara, Michael Ashcraft and Janeé Hanzlick voting against it.
- “I still remain concerned that we have not fully explored the opportunities that might be there for public-private collaboration on the funding for these improvements,” Hanzlick said. “I’ll continue to be hesitant until I feel that we’ve exhausted all of those possibilities.”
- Commissioner Becky Fast said that once the project is completed, it will be a large asset to the community — pointing to Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village as an example of what it could do for Johnson County.
- “This is going to be a signature park that will attract economic development and homeowners,” Fast said. “I see this as long overdue, something that will really help downtown Olathe thrive.”
