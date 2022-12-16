The latest: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $900,000 cost increase for the downtown Olathe project.

Johnson County’s share of the cost of the ongoing Johnson County Square project in downtown Olathe has gone up by almost $1 million.

Why the price hike and who’s paying for it: County officials said inflation and limited market availability have driven up the construction costs for the second phase of the project.

The total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza is now roughly $2.9 million.

Johnson County and Olathe are sharing project costs, so Thursday's vote means the county is responsible for $450,000, while the city has already agreed to pay the other $450,000.

About the Johnson County Square: Once completed, the Johnson County Square will serve as a gathering space in downtown Olathe, just off Santa Fe Street in between the County Administration Building and the new courthouse.

The second-phase funds approved Thursday will go toward a tree grove area, a historical plaza, a multi-use platform and an art garden.

Here’s a breakdown of the total $2.9 million for the project: Tree grove: $86,000 Historical plaza: $222,000 Multi-use platform: $1.5 million Art garden: $492,000 Site costs: $500,000 Monument allowance for memorial markers: $100,000



Bigger picture: This comes as the latest step in ongoing construction of the square, part of which was first unveiled in December 2021, following the demolition of the old courthouse.

The new Johnson County Courthouse opened in early 2021 and cost the county $ 193 million .

Where the board landed

The funding agreement narrowly passed on a 4 to 3 vote, with Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara, Michael Ashcraft and Janeé Hanzlick voting against it.