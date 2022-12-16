  Lucie Krisman  - Development

County will pay $450K more for JoCo Square project

This week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved a funding increase of $900,000 toward the Johnson County Square outdoor plaza project. Above, a rendering of the completed project. Image via county documents.

Johnson County’s share of the cost of the ongoing Johnson County Square project in downtown Olathe has gone up by almost $1 million.

The latest: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday approved a $900,000 cost increase for the downtown Olathe project.

