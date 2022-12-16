JoCo Notes: Friday, Dec. 16

Roeland Park holiday trash amnesty — “For your trash pick up from Monday, Dec. 26th through Friday, Dec. 30th, you can put out unlimited trash bags on your regular trash pick up day without purchasing bag tags. Please don’t put out large items or construction debris.” [ City of Roeland Park ]

Lancer marching band to perform in London — “Shawnee Mission East Lancer Band members are getting ready to travel across the pond during their Winter Break. They will be performing in the London New Years Parade (LNYDP) and Festival. The parade draws a worldwide television audience of more than 500 million viewers each year, according to the LNYDP website. The parade will be broadcast live online on Jan. 1, 2023 at www.LNYDP.com.” [SMSD]

Johnson County airports’ classifications upgraded — “Increases in the number of based aircraft and annual flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to elevate Johnson County Government’s two airport’s classifications. Johnson County Executive Airport changed classification from a local airport to regional airport, and New Century AirCenter changed from a regional airport to national airport.” [JoCoGov.org]

Local judge receives statewide award — “[Johnson County] District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford of Johnson County received the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2022. The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association presented the award to Ashford at its annual meeting in October.” — press release

‘Sensory Friendly Monday’ program renewed — “The Johnson County Museum has renewed the award-winning Sensory Friendly Mondays program, an opportunity designed to make the museum accessible to more people in the community.” [JCPRD]