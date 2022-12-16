Janet Margaret (Wack) Flynn joined our Savior on December 13, 2022 at 76 years old. Born in Denver, CO on October 8, 1946 to Richard and Margaret (Polkinghorn) Wack. She graduated from South High School in Denver in 1964 and Colorado State University with her teaching degree in 1968.

Janet met the one and only love of her life, James (Jim) Flynn her freshman year at CSU. They were engaged April of 1968 and married June 27, 1970. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage filled with love, family, friends and immense laughter.

Janet taught at Highlands High School in Denver after graduation and while Jim served in Vietnam in the Marine Corp. She wrote love letters and sent pictures throughout his absence. After his return from Okinawa, they were reunited and moved to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina where she taught junior high social studies and PE while Jim served in the USMC. Upon discharge, they returned to Denver, CO.

In 1972, they had their first child Brandon Flynn and in 1976, their second, Brittney (Flynn) Geis. Janet spent many years treasuring time at home with her kids. The family made memories enjoying the beauty of CO skiing, hiking and camping. She went back to work in 1981 working for a banking institution followed by an orthopedic clinic. In 1984, Jim’s career change brought them to Overland Park, KS where they have lived until present.

She soon began a career in administrative personal until settling at ScriptPro in Merriam, KS in human resources in 1996 where she served them for 20 great years. She had a fan club at ScriptPro where everybody loved her and looked to her. She was the “mother” of the company and took care of everyone. Her loyalty was strong and retired at age 70 dragging her heels!

Parkinson’s tried to slow Janet down in 2016 but it never defined her. You’d never know as she continued to walk her Siberian Husky daily, show up for her grandkids’ soccer games, basketball games, and cheer & dance competitions. She continued working in her yard and making family memories.

Mothering and friending is what she did best! She led by example. She was a walking testament to God’s teachings…always made the new neighbors banana bread and always believed in a hand-written thank you note. No friend or acquaintance would have anything negative to say about her, she was goodness to the core and knew no different. She was respected, loved, promoted and trusted.

Janet loved walking, camping, gardening, skiing, going to church, bridge and bunco with her friends. She enjoyed traveling with Jim including trips to her family origin of Jersey Island (and France and England) and Costa Rica. Walking her huskies and with friends was her daily joy!

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margaret and her in-laws, Mick and Marie Flynn. She is survived by her loving husband Jim; children Brandon (Regina) Flynn, Brittney (Troy) Geis; grandkids Lydia Flynn, Julia Flynn, Liam Flynn, Codey Geis and Kyndal Geis; her sister Louann (Loren) Young; in-laws Denny (Karen) Flynn; 5 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be planned for after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, Jim and Janet would love contributions to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Janet, Brittney and Regina were all teachers and Jim and Janet feel strongly about the power of education as well as the sacrifices of our USMC. https://www.mcsf.org