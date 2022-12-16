  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janet Margaret (Wack) Flynn

October 8, 1946 – December 13, 2022

Janet Margaret (Wack) Flynn joined our Savior on December 13, 2022 at 76 years old. Born in Denver, CO on October 8, 1946 to Richard and Margaret (Polkinghorn) Wack. She graduated from South High School in Denver in 1964 and Colorado State University with her teaching degree in 1968.