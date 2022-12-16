Ethan Foster Long

Visitation:
Monday, December 19, 2022 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Service:
Monday, December 19, 2022 at 1:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS 66062
913-768-6777
Interment:
Olathe Memorial Cemetery
730 N Chestnut St, Olathe, KS 66061
Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family
