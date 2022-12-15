Affidavit: Teens set up drug deal before deadly Shawnee shooting

The latest: A criminal affidavit in the case of Fernando Reyes-Lara says that Reyes-Lara and four other teens arranged to buy drugs from Jarod Rogers, 25, in downtown Shawnee on the night of Nov. 30 with the intention of robbing Rogers.

Johnson County prosecutors are alleging that five teenagers arranged a marijuana deal with a Kansas City man before he was fatally shot in downtown Shawnee last month , newly released court records show.

Rogers was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The charges: Reyes-Lara, 18, and four other 17-year-olds are all now charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in Rogers’ killing.

Meeting arranged: On the night he was shot, Rogers’ girlfriend told police he had been scheduled to sell marijuana to someone.

A check of Rogers’ phone showed the last messages were to a 17-year-old later identified as “KG,” one of the four other teens charged in the shooting.

In an interview with police, KG admitted to setting up the deal with Rogers over Snapchat.

KG said she believed Rogers was “going to get robbed” but denied knowing that he would be shot.

Snapchat messages found on KG’s phone that took place a few hours before the shooting show Reyes-Lara discussing the pending robbery, the affidavit says.

The meetup: KG told police that another 17-year-old, “RH” drove the five teens, including Reyes-Lara and KG, to the agreed-upon location for the deal in downtown Shawnee.

Reyes-Lara and another of the 17-year-olds, “F. G-P,” got out of the vehicle with a “big gun” and told the other three they’d “take care” of the payment, the affidavit says.

KG told police she and the two other teens waited in the vehicle “until they heard a gunshot.”

The aftermath: After the shooting, the affidavit alleges that Reyes-Lara and “F. G-P” took Rogers’ Dodge Ram to Missouri, where it was later found abandoned by police with the help of a GPS locator on another of Rogers’ phones in the Ram.

After taking the Ram, another of the teens, “SC” said the three teens who had stayed in the vehicle met back up with Reyes-Lara and “F G-P.”

SC said Reyes-Lara confirmed that Rogers had been shot in the head, thought SC would not say who shot Rogers.

Police chase and arrest: Reyes-Lara was later taken into custody after a high-speed chase through Olathe.

Court records show he has 15 prior juvenile criminal offenses, including possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with a house arrest bracelet.

What’s next: The affidavit says the investigation is “lengthy and ongoing” and additional charges are anticipated.