  Kyle Palmer

Affidavit: Teens set up drug deal before deadly Shawnee shooting

Police on scene of downtown Shawnee shooting.

Shawnee Police on the scene of a deadly shooting the night of Nov. 30. File photo.

Johnson County prosecutors are alleging that five teenagers arranged a marijuana deal with a Kansas City man before he was fatally shot in downtown Shawnee last month, newly released court records show.

The latest: A criminal affidavit in the case of Fernando Reyes-Lara says that Reyes-Lara and four other teens arranged to buy drugs from Jarod Rogers, 25, in downtown Shawnee on the night of Nov. 30 with the intention of robbing Rogers.

