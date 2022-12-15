  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

16-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lenexa

Police investigated the scene of the accident Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Lenexa Police have identified an Olathe 16-year-old as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

What happened: The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the deadly crash, which occurred at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive.