16-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lenexa

What happened: The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the deadly crash, which occurred at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive.

Lenexa Police have identified an Olathe 16-year-old as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, say they received the call at about 8:42 p.m. reporting a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Statement: “The preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was northbound on Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Woodland Road, in excess of the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, and struck the side of the truck as the truck was turning.”

Response: Lenexa Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

Lenexa Police later identified the deceased motorcyclist as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe.

Chavez says Long was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

What else: The pickup’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.