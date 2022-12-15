16-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lenexa

Police investigated the scene of the accident Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Lenexa Police have identified an Olathe 16-year-old as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.
What happened: The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the deadly crash, which occurred at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive.
Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, say they received the call at about 8:42 p.m. reporting a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck.
Statement: “The preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was northbound on Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Woodland Road, in excess of the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, and struck the side of the truck as the truck was turning.”
Response: Lenexa Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.
Lenexa Police later identified the deceased motorcyclist as Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe.
Chavez says Long was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
What else: The pickup’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1