On Sunday, December 11th, 2022, Robert Kevin Fern, A true leader and a dear friend, passed away with family by his side.

Kevin was the youngest of 8 born on January 6, 1958, to the late Joseph and Constance Fern in Kansas City Kansas.

He spent his childhood years attending school at St. Joseph grade school and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 1976. After high school he continued his education at the University of Kansas. This is where Kevin found his passion for politics and partying.

After college Kevin worked for the 40th Governor of Kansas, John W. Carlin. His mother was so proud of her youngest son. In the many years to follow Kevin worked on several well-known campaigns. He was a campaign manager, consultant, recruiter, advisor, fund raiser and a savant politician. He was always a respected opponent but never wanted to be the candidate, just the guy behind the scenes.

He then spent 15 years in the hospitality industry working as manager of local Kansas City hotels.

Although he moved away, Shawnee was always home. Anyone that knew him felt his passion for his hometown.

In 2008 he returned to Shawnee in what most would call his dream job as Executive Director of Visit Shawnee. He had numerous accomplishments in his role but one that stood out was his hand in the improvements of the Mid America Sport complex. This was all a part of his plan “to get heads in beds”.

One of his true joys of a job that he loved was all the family friendly events that he and the city of Shawnee created. He had an amazing group of volunteers and friends through the years who in his own words “have done a lot of balloons and put up with my obsessive/compulsive nature in running things”.

On any given Friday you could find him on the patio at Jake’s Place laughing it up with his dearest friends after work.

He served as a volunteer and sponsorship chair for Old Shawnee Days, served on the Board for the Friends of Shawnee Town, was a founding member of the Johnson County Irish American Club and Past President of the Irish Club, Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, awarded Irishman of the year, served on the City of Shawnee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Shawnee Great Grillers State Championship Barbeque committee, served as President of Travel Industry Association of Kansas, member of the Shawnee Sister City Committee, current Commissioner on the Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board, member of the Governor’s Council on Tourism, and most recently a recipient of the Governor’s Tourism Award.

On November 15th, 2022, he retired from a job that he loved in a community that he treasured.

The current Mayor of Shawnee, Michelle Distler Proclaimed October 6, 2022 “Kevin Fern Day” and he was gifted the Key to the City of Shawnee.

He never missed a holiday with his family and would always be the first one to get a good old-fashioned poker game going. He was the life of the party and always liked to stir things up a bit.

Kevin is survived by his brother, James Fern; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Fern and Debbie Fern; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Connie Jo Hays; Patsy Meyer; Mary Fern and three brothers, Joseph Fern, Michael Fern and John Fern.

Rosary at 5 p.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Following burial, the family would like to envite everyone to a luncheon at the Shawnee Town Hall.