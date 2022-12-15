  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Karen Denise White

Our precious mother and grandmother, Karen Denise White, passed away on Friday, December 2nd, 2022.

Karen was born in Independence, Missouri on December 17, 1957, to her mother Mildred and Luther Paschall who preceded her in death. Karen was a devoted wife for 43 years to Charles White, married December 7, 1979.