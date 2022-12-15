Karen Denise White

Karen was born in Independence, Missouri on December 17, 1957, to her mother Mildred and Luther Paschall who preceded her in death. Karen was a devoted wife for 43 years to Charles White, married December 7, 1979.

Survivors include her husband Charles, of Independence MO. Karen was known for her devotion to her children and grandchildren. She brought into this world two children that adored her, Bryan Wohlgemuth (Cheryl) and John Michael White (Erica) and became a mother to two children that she loved through marriage, Steven and Lewis White. She thought the world of her grandchildren Jayci Wohlgemuth, Gabe Mendez; Nicole White, Jonathon Cortez and Jocelynn Cortez; Natalie (White) Tucker, Tyler White, and Trevor White; and one great grandchild, Colt Tucker. Her family is survived by an older brother, Steven Paschall, and a set of younger twins Darrell Paschall (Beth) and Dale Paschall (Sherry) with nephews Chris Paschall (Kalli) and Ross Paschall (Maddie). Great nephew Gordon Paschall and great niece Rahlie Paschall.

Karen brought joy and light to all that she met and was around her. Her memorial will be private for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Karen White are invited to donate in her name to their local children’s hospitals and organizations.