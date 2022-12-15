  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Judith Patricia (Howard) Stoetzer Rieck

January 30, 1939 – December 9, 2022

Judy Patricia (Howard) Rieck, of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2022. She’ll be remembered for her fierce love for her family, commitment to her church and community service, and most especially for her passion for life. Even in declining health, Judy stayed engaged and social, never turning down an invitation for fun. She is survived by a large family, including: her husband Don R. Rieck; her children Mark Stoetzer (Cathy), Nancy Stoetzer Mays (Keith) and Julie Stoetzer; her stepdaughters Dena Kuenzel and Donna Krueger and their families; her sister Linda Lamson and family; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Howard; and her first husband, James Stoetzer.