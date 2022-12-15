Judith Patricia (Howard) Stoetzer Rieck

Judy Patricia (Howard) Rieck, of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2022. She’ll be remembered for her fierce love for her family, commitment to her church and community service, and most especially for her passion for life. Even in declining health, Judy stayed engaged and social, never turning down an invitation for fun. She is survived by a large family, including: her husband Don R. Rieck; her children Mark Stoetzer (Cathy), Nancy Stoetzer Mays (Keith) and Julie Stoetzer; her stepdaughters Dena Kuenzel and Donna Krueger and their families; her sister Linda Lamson and family; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Howard; and her first husband, James Stoetzer.

Judy was born in Kansas City, Mo. to Orville and Evelyn (Perkins) Howard, and graduated from Lillis High School in 1955. Judy’s life was a testament to the power of grit and determination. She survived polio, was the first woman in her family to graduate high school, and, after being widowed at 37, raised three children on her own. She was a hard worker and was extremely proud to have owned a Rainy Day Books in Olathe, Kansas from 1988 to 1996.

Judy loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and beat people at Words with Friends. She loved her church family, where she’d served on the Pastoral Council and was involved in the food pantry and Christmas basket program. She was also passionate about the need for sensible gun laws, and was an active member of Grandparents for Gun Safety.

Visitation will be at St. Therese Little Flower, 5814 Euclid Ave., KCMO, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m. and repast. A private burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Therese Little Flower food pantry or Grandparents for Gun Safety would be appreciated.