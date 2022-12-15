JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 15

Olathe commission OKs new Coca-Cola facility — “On Monday the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary development plan for a new Coca-Cola bottling facility. The Lenexa-based bottler and distributor Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company intends to create a new bottling facility on roughly 116 acres located south of W. 167th St. and west of Hedge Lane.” [ Fox 4 ]

County seeking input on housing, community development needs — “Johnson County is seeking input on the draft of its 2022 Consolidated Annual performance and Evaluation Report and housing, as well as community development needs of low-to-moderate-income residents. Two public hearings will take place on March 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Conference Room 2020, 2nd Floor Suite 2000 of the County Administration Building, 111 Cherry St., Olathe, KS 66062. You will be able to participate in person or virtually via Zoom.” [JoCoGov.org]

Shawnee mayor calling special meeting on personnel matter — “I am requesting a special meeting of the Governing Body for Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the following item:Conduct an Executive Session for the purpose of discussion of a personnel matter involving a non-elected official.” [Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler]

Pennsylvania IT consulting firm moving to Overland Park — “Turnberry Solutions, a Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based IT consulting and staffing firm, has set up shop in Overland Park’s Corporate Woods.” [Kansas City Business Journal]

JCPRD gets award for redlining history project — “The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a Discussion Grant from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area in the amount of $2,500 for the project “A Raisin in the Sun and the Legacy of Redlining.” [JCPRD press release]