JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 15

Several volunteers came out to Jewish Family Services in Overland Park for its annual Hanukkah gift wrapping party. Photo courtesy Jewish Family Services.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 36, Low: 22.

Olathe commission OKs new Coca-Cola facility — “On Monday the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve a preliminary development plan for a new Coca-Cola bottling facility. The Lenexa-based bottler and distributor Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company intends to create a new bottling facility on roughly 116 acres located south of W. 167th St. and west of Hedge Lane.” [Fox 4]