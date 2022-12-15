  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Jeffery Wallace Burvee

Jeffery Wallace Burvee, 78, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Olathe Medical Center.

Jeff was born August 8th, 1944, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Jewell Donald and Evelyn Theodora (Melting) Burvee. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and dabbled in secondary education at Kansas State University. After school, he began a lengthy career in sales, ending with Rickett Benckiser after 30 years of dedication. During this time and after, Jeff dedicated 52 years to serving various Kansas communities in law enforcement, which included the Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Mission Police Department, and Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Jeff was fortunate that his passion for providing for his family could be satisfied with his love for serving others. At age 73, he finally decided to focus on himself, and for the past 5 years, Jeff faced numerous medical issues that he ultimately succumbed to.