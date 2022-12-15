Jeffery Wallace Burvee

Jeff was born August 8th, 1944, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Jewell Donald and Evelyn Theodora (Melting) Burvee. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and dabbled in secondary education at Kansas State University. After school, he began a lengthy career in sales, ending with Rickett Benckiser after 30 years of dedication. During this time and after, Jeff dedicated 52 years to serving various Kansas communities in law enforcement, which included the Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Mission Police Department, and Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Jeff was fortunate that his passion for providing for his family could be satisfied with his love for serving others. At age 73, he finally decided to focus on himself, and for the past 5 years, Jeff faced numerous medical issues that he ultimately succumbed to.

Jeff was preceded in death by mother Teddy and step-father Bob Hale, father Don and step-mother Mary Burvee, nephew Randy Brandenburg and infant granddaughter Hazel Burvee. He is survived by sister Debbie Glynn (Al), first wife Joyce Bournonville, son Randy Burvee, daughter Carrie Frazier (Ron), son Jeff Burvee (Erin), wife of 41 years Marla Burvee, and son Tyler Burvee (Teri). In addition, he is survived by 8 grandchildren: Ryan Frazier, Austin Frazier (Caity), Hayden Frazier (Dayna), Henry Burvee, Ella Burvee, Kellen Burvee, Milo Burvee, and Kelsy Burvee. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Never one to pass judgement, Jeff knew no stranger, and everyone he encountered would divulge their life story to him, whether they knew it or not. He always had the purest intentions, and despite any differences on the outside, he felt everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. He traveled many roads in life, literally and figuratively. To his kids, he was superhuman in many regards. He could spend 5 days on the road, covering 2,000 miles only to drive all night to get home, bounce up in the morning for a school activity, and then work a 12-hour night shift at the police department so another officer could tend to their own family. Even thru his final days, he never complained about his own situation; instead he felt grateful for what he had and recognized those who were not as fortunate. His legacy of family, love, and dedication will live on thru every person he’s ever encountered.

Service

A brief informal interment of ashes will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 159th Street, Overland Park, KS, at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Following, there will be a celebration of life at K&M BBQ, 603 N. Webster Street, Spring Hill, KS, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm to share memories. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County (https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_51f978d2-2eb4-11e7-bb7f-024e165d44b3&WidgetId=304128) for the purchase of a bench with plaque to be placed at Heritage Park where Jeff and Marla spent every evening enjoying the natural beauty it has to offer. Please enter Jeff Burvee in the comments box when making a donation.

Alternatively, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation by visiting https://myasthenia.org/Make-an-Impact/Donate in memory of Jeff Burvee.