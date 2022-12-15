  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Gerry Ray, former OP rep and SMSD board member, dies at 90

Former Kansas state rep Gerry Ray.

A Missouri native, Ray moved to Overland Park with her family in the 1960s and became involved in civic life in Johnson County. She served three terms in the Kansas House and also sat on the Shawnee Mission school board. Photo courtesy Cynthia Ray.

Former Kansas State Representative Gerry Ray, 90, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Ray was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1996 representing District 20 (now District 19) and served through her retirement from the seat in 2002. While in office, she was chairperson of the House Local Government Committee as well as a member of House Environment and Kansas Futures Committees.