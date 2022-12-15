Gerry Ray, former OP rep and SMSD board member, dies at 90

Ray was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1996 representing District 20 (now District 19) and served through her retirement from the seat in 2002. While in office, she was chairperson of the House Local Government Committee as well as a member of House Environment and Kansas Futures Committees.

Former US Congressman Keving Yoder, who succeeded Ray in the Kansas House in 2003 said, “Gerry was kind but tough as nails. She loved her community deeply and made it her life’s work to make it a wonderful place to live work and raise your family. Her impact will be felt for years to come and she will be missed by all of us.”

Before being elected to the Kansas House, Ray served as the intergovernmental liaison for Johnson County and Overland Park to the Kansas legislature. During that time she served as president of the Kansas Association of Counties and was active in leadership of the National Association of Counties. Ray was presented the 2002 Intergovernmental Leadership Award by the League of Kansas Municipalities for her outstanding leadership in and legislative support of constitutional home rule.

After stepping down from the state legislature, Ray was appointed, then elected, to the Shawnee Mission School District board of education representing the South district from 2002 to 2007.

Ray was born on February 17, 1932 in Vienna, Mo., and grew up in Pine Lawn, a suburb of St. Louis, Mo.

She graduated from Normandy High School in 1950. She made her home in Berkley and Florissant, Mo., until her husband was transferred to the Kansas City area. Ray and her family moved to Overland Park in 1966 and a home in Nall Hills, where she lived until she and her husband moved to Aberdeen Village in 2018.

Stephanie Clayton, the current District 19 House Representative said, “Gerry, my next-door neighbor, campaign treasurer, and friend, will be very missed. I am grateful to her for her service to Johnson County, and for her service to the state of Kansas in the legislature, where her work on education was especially meaningful. She worked with fellow legislators to fund special education and to increase the Local Option Budget for schools. Her advice and example guided me, and her work in the legislature and the community for education and early education made the lives of my children, and all Kansas children better.”

In 1980, Ray graduated from Johnson County Community College with an associate degree as a paralegal. At midlife, she joined the workforce as the clerk of the Johnson County Commission. She received the 1992 Award of Excellence of the Kansas City Area Archivists and the 1993 Midwest Archives Conference President’s Award for the establishment of an archives and records management program for Johnson County.

Throughout her professional life and public service, Ray was an active member of the local Rotary Club. She was a strong advocate and effective, dedicated mentor for women and young adults rising in leadership across many professional sectors with whom she generously shared her skills, wisdom and encouragement.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. Ray will be buried at Johnson County Memorial Gardens in Overland Park. Full obituary and service details at JohnsonCountyChapel.com.

Ray is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ray, parents Chester and Stella Clawson, sister Virginia Lamb and brother Roy Maxey. She is survived by her children Catherine Ray Nance (Terry); Cynthia Ray (Stephen Nicholson); Lawrence Ray (Julia), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or Aberdeen Village Good Samaritan Fund are suggested in her memory.