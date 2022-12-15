Dorothy C. Boulware

Dorothy was born February 2, 1944, to Elmer and Mary Schmidt in Hays, Kansas. She graduated from Marion High School in Hays, Kansas in 1962. She lived in Oakley, Kansas for many years where she owned and operated Oakley Cleaners until her and Kenneth moved to Overland Park 18 years ago.

She then went to work for Target in Mission and retired after 15 years of service. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, cross stitching, crocheting, sewing, and loved doing art projects including painting. She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Phyllis Pentecost and Barbara Percer. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth; three sons: Tom (Joanna), David and Jerrod; six, grandchildren: Rylee Boulware, Tyler Boulware, Eli Boulware, Colton Boulware, Mei Boulware, Corinne Boulware.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 71st and Metcalf. Burial will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.