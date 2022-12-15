  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Dorothy C. Boulware

Dorothy Boulware, 78, Overland Park, KS passed away Monday December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House.

Dorothy was born February 2, 1944, to Elmer and Mary Schmidt in Hays, Kansas. She graduated from Marion High School in Hays, Kansas in 1962. She lived in Oakley, Kansas for many years where she owned and operated Oakley Cleaners until her and Kenneth moved to Overland Park 18 years ago.