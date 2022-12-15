Dennis K. Henry

Dennis was born on April 21, 1940 in Topeka, KS to the union of Ray A. Henry and Evelyn G. (Slack) Henry. He graduated from Topeka High School with the Class of 1958. As a Boy Scout he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He later graduated from Washburn University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

He served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway from October of 1964 to September of 1966.

He was united in marriage with Ellen Eugenia (Sykes) Henry at the Oswego United Methodist Church on February 18, 1966. He later had career as a High School Science Teacher. He had lived in Wichita, KS, San Diego, CA, and Steger, IL, where he was elected as member of the Library Board. He moved with his family to Oswego, KS in 1981 to be closer to the Sykes family.

Some of his lifetime pleasures were making stained glass and jewelry, collecting comic books, spending time reading, and once even he built his own TV from an electronics kit. His favorite retirement jobs were driving railroad workers and transporting his Amish neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen and death by his parents; Ray and Evelyn Henry. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Henry of Wichita, KS, and Noel Boggess (husband, Michael) of Kansas City, KS; one sister, Diane Gay of Denver, CO; two grandsons, Nathan and Everitt; and his beloved cat, “Missy”.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Oswego United Methodist Church in Oswego, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation in honor of Dennis’ longtime diagnosis of Becker’s Muscular Dystrophy.

