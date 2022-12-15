David Pounds went home to heaven on Nov. 23, 2022 surrounded by his family. David was born to William Buford Pounds and Buelah Faye Ivey on Feb. 26, 1934 in McLennan County, Texas.
David was retired from Truckline/Pan Handle Eastern pipeline. He worked for Fountain People in San Marcos, Texas. He was proud that one of his fountains was made for the Lenexa Police department. David was a sergeant in the Army Reserves. He loved fishing in the bay. Was an avid collector of many things including Texaco products, ice chests, lighthouses and crosses. Loved doing genealogy and searching family trees for friends. Enjoyed making jewelry as a fundraiser for American Cancer Society and for family. Especially enjoyed his weekend breakfast with Jackie and their daughter Kim and anyone else who could join them. His family was very important to him and he always wanted them to know how much he loved and cared about them.
David married Eileen Robinson on Jan. 8, 1955 she preceded him in death. From that marriage he had 2 sons and a daughter. Johnny A. Pounds of Texas, Robbie Wayne Pounds, and Vicki Hake of Utah. Grandchildren; Sherri Mott (Les Jr.), David Pounds, Christina Hake, Michael Hake. Great Grandchildren Cameron Pounds, Kamran Hake
He married Jackie Corbin on Feb. 14, 1993 in Luckenbach, Texas. From that marriage he had 3 bonus daughters, Janiece (Doug) Yonke, Kim Cunningham, Mickie Farthing and 4 bonus grandchildren, Frederick Weidner, Reanna Errebo (Cale), Abby Farthing, Bennett Farthing, 2 bonus great grandchildren Sheila and Georgia Errebo
Along with his parents and first wife, David was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Pounds, daughter-in-law Jo Beth Pounds and grandson, David Pounds.
Service
A celebration of life will be held at The Other Place (in the private room), 22730 Midland Drive Shawnee, KS, 66226 on Dec. 4th 11:30-2:30. This is a come and go gathering to visit with family and remember David.
Memorial Contributions
Donations can be made in David’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
