David Pounds went home to heaven on Nov. 23, 2022 surrounded by his family. David was born to William Buford Pounds and Buelah Faye Ivey on Feb. 26, 1934 in McLennan County, Texas.

David was retired from Truckline/Pan Handle Eastern pipeline. He worked for Fountain People in San Marcos, Texas. He was proud that one of his fountains was made for the Lenexa Police department. David was a sergeant in the Army Reserves. He loved fishing in the bay. Was an avid collector of many things including Texaco products, ice chests, lighthouses and crosses. Loved doing genealogy and searching family trees for friends. Enjoyed making jewelry as a fundraiser for American Cancer Society and for family. Especially enjoyed his weekend breakfast with Jackie and their daughter Kim and anyone else who could join them. His family was very important to him and he always wanted them to know how much he loved and cared about them.