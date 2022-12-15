Christine Rose Arthur was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on October 23rd, 1935, to Cecil D. Evans and Pearl D. Mason. She died December 14, 2022. Her husband John (Jack) of 66 years, her son; Mike, daughter; Tracy and three grandchildren survive her.

“The strong will be like tinder, and his work like a spark. They will both burn together, and no one will quench them.” Please plant a tree in her memory.