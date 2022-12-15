Billy J. Markland, Jr.

Billy, dedicated husband, father, and friend passed away Thursday evening, 10 November 2022, at the young age of 66 in his Overland Park, Kansas, home with his wife and daughter at this side. He had put up an admirable fight against esophageal and liver cancer.

Billy was born and raised in Martin County, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peggy Hardison Markland and Bill J. Markland, Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Maureen; his adored daughter, Mary Lucille “Lucy” Markland, currently of County Cork, Ireland; his loving sister, Diane Markland Sottilare of Williamston, North Carolina; and his loyal cat of 11 years, Salem.

Billy graduated in the class of 1974 from Williamston High School where he was on the football team and the academic competition team. Initially starting his career at Carolina T&T, Billy had retired from Sprint corporation after 30 years. His degrees in electronics and telephony along with his natural talents and abilities made him an exemplary problem solver in his position as Sr. Systems Analyst. After retirement, Billy went to work at the local Home Depot tool rental shop where he enjoyed the friendships of his coworkers and helping his clients.

Billy was a historian at heart and reading and researching were his greatest loves. He made contributions to a number of authors and his work was included in their books and publications, including those from University of Oklahoma Press and Chico State University of California. One of his publications was the article, “Extract of New Haven losses during the British invasion papers of the continental congress” in the Connecticut Nutmegger Journal. As an anthropology professor (Chico State University) once told Billy, “Your tremendous amount of work was a major contribution to the gap in our understanding of the frontier military.”

He was endlessly proud of Lucy, always supporting her in her accomplishments and as she pursued her dreams. Billy passed on his deep love of animals to Lucy, prompting her career in animal welfare science. He never met a stray animal he didn’t bring home and make part of the family.

Services

We honored Billy’s wishes to be cremated. A remembrance gathering will take place on 29 November 2022, Tuesday evening from 5:30-7:30pm at the Vintage House, 7612 W 80th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66204. This is a cheerful, social open house. Please come relaxed and casually dressed; libations will be served. A large parking lot is right next to the Vintage House.

Billy’s final resting place will be near his Grandma Lucy in the family cemetery plot by the fields and woods where he played as a boy, in North Carolina (1695 Fairview Church Rd, Williamston, NC, 27892). A service will be held there on Sunday, 5 February 2023 with more details to follow.

Memorial Contributions

He will be remembered fondly by many family members and friends and missed more than words can say. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution directly to the family to help defray the costs of bringing Billy back home to his final resting place.