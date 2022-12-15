  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Billy J. Markland, Jr.

1 May 1956 – 10 November 2022

Billy, dedicated husband, father, and friend passed away Thursday evening, 10 November 2022, at the young age of 66 in his Overland Park, Kansas, home with his wife and daughter at this side. He had put up an admirable fight against esophageal and liver cancer.