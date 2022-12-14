  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Divided Shawnee City Council approves U-Haul storage and retail on Silverheel

Shawnee U-Haul

A divided Shawnee City Council approved plans for a U-Haul climate-controlled storage building and retail store on Silverheel Street in western Shawnee. Above, a design rendering of the proposed project. File image.

The fourth time was the charm for developers who proposed a U-Haul climate-controlled storage building and retail store on Silverheel Street in western Shawnee.

With Mayor Michelle Distler casting the deciding vote, a divided City Council will allow the development in the Zarda Business Park, which neighbors have been protesting since August.