Shawnee Mission ACT scores are declining — What’s behind that?

Shawnee Mission ACT scores

One big factor: the two-year interruption caused by COVID-19. Above, students at Shawnee Mission South take a test last year, when they were still required to wear masks. File photo.

Shawnee Mission’s ACT scores have been steadily declining over the last five years with the district’s average composite score down more than two points in that time.

Bottom line: The district’s average ACT score of 21.3 remains above state and federal averages but essentially sits right at the cutoff of 21 used for admissions for Kansas Board of Regents schools, including KU and K-State.

