Sara Jane Dixon

Sara Jane, known as Susie, was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arthur and Grace Calvert. She was a graduate of DePauw University and a loyal Delta Zeta. Susie worked first as a dietitian in Indiana, the after earning her teaching degree at Avila College in Kansas City, she taught in the Johnson County school district. She was very active in the Village Church as teacher, Deacon, and Choir Member.

She follows into the embrace of the Lord, her loving husband, Alfred. She is survived by her daughter, Darci and her son, David, Grandchildren Holly and Joel and Great-granddaughter Eleanor. Susie was a tireless supporter of others and devoted wife and mother.

A Memorial Service will be soon Lakeview Village. In lieu of flowers, she asks for donations to the Lakeview Foundation.