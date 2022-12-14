Roeland Park police investigating Game Stop cash register theft

Sergeant Zach Stamper confirms that officers were first called to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Roe by someone who reported seeing two men running through the parking lot carrying a cash register.

Roeland Park Police are investigating after someone stole a cash register from the Game Stop, 5016 Roe Boulevard, on Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area just after 7:20 p.m. Employees from Game Stop called the police to report the theft a few minutes after officers were dispatched.

Stamper says no weapons were shown during the theft.

The suspects attempted to flee in a car, but responding officers spotted them and gave chase.

Officers pursued the car into the Boulevard Apartments, 4800 Skyline Drive, where it crashed at a dead-end.

Residents of the apartment complex told the Post that the impact knocked out power to at least two buildings.

The suspects ran from the car into the woods just west of the apartments.

K-9s from Roeland Park and Prairie Village searched the area while officers from Roeland Park, Mission, Fairway, and Merriam held a perimeter trying to contain the suspects.

Stamper tells the Post that no arrests have been made.

Officers collected the suspect vehicle, which was towed to the Johnson County Crime Lab for processing.

No employees were injured during the theft, and no officers were injured during the pursuit or search.

Stamper says the investigation is ongoing with the help of detectives.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 if you have any information.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.