  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Roeland Park police investigating Game Stop cash register theft

Roeland Park police responded to the scene of a reported stolen cash register at Game Stop Wednesday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Roeland Park Police are investigating after someone stole a cash register from the Game Stop, 5016 Roe Boulevard, on Wednesday evening.

Sergeant Zach Stamper confirms that officers were first called to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Roe by someone who reported seeing two men running through the parking lot carrying a cash register.