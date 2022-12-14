  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park’s Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest is underway — Cast your vote

Voting has begun for Overland Park's annual Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest. Take a look at the homes competing to be most festive this holiday season. Above, a festive house in Overland Park. Photo via city of Overland Park.

It is that time of year again where the community gets to decide which Overland Park home is best decorated for the holiday season.

Residents have until Friday, Dec. 16, to vote for their favorite home for the city’s annual Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest.

