  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck in Lenexa Tuesday

Police investigated the scene of the accident Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, the spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says they received the call at about 8:42 p.m. reporting a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive.