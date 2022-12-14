Motorcyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck in Lenexa Tuesday

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, the spokesperson for Lenexa Police, says they received the call at about 8:42 p.m. reporting a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at Woodland Road and Falcon Ridge Drive.

The Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Tuesday evening.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was northbound on Woodland Road and was making a left turn onto Falcon Ridge Drive,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “The preliminary investigation also indicates that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Woodland Road, in excess of the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, and struck the side of the truck as the truck was turning.”

Lenexa Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded and pronounced the motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

Chavez says the rider was wearing a helmet.

The pickup’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon police identified Ethan Long, 16, of Olathe, as the deceased.

