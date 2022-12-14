Residents who are traveling for the holidays can ask a Merriam police officer to check on their home “as often as possible,” according to the city website. File photo.
Merriam Police will keep an eye on empty homes this holiday season — and year-round — for residents who request it.
The upshot: Residents who are traveling for the holidays can ask a Merriam police officer to check on their home “as often as possible,” according to the city website.
If something is suspicious, then officers will act on it and contact the residents.
This is a year-round service, which is also offered in other cities including Prairie Village.
How to sign up: Residents can sign up for the Merriam house watch program online here.
They are asked to report if they are leaving any lights on, if vehicles are parked in the driveway and if any pets are in the home.
Residents can also call the police department at (913) 322-5560 to sign up.
What they’re saying: Residents like Millie Robertson said on a city Facebook post that this is “another reason that Merriam is a great place to live.”
“To be honest. I believe you do that every day,” resident Jeff Hayes said on the Facebook post. “Best police a community could have.”
Other tips: The city suggests putting valuables like jewelry, antiques or sentimental items in a safety deposit box before heading out.
Additionally, the city suggests traveling residents to ask neighbors to check on their house once a day to look out for fire hazards or other issues.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
