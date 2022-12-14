  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam police watch your house during the holidays — how to sign up

Residents who are traveling for the holidays can ask a Merriam police officer to check on their home “as often as possible,” according to the city website. File photo.

Merriam Police will keep an eye on empty homes this holiday season — and year-round — for residents who request it.

The upshot: Residents who are traveling for the holidays can ask a Merriam police officer to check on their home “as often as possible,” according to the city website.

