Johnson County courts expand programs for treatment instead of punishment

Eddie Luster embraces Johnson County District Judge Timothy McCarthy as he graduates after nearly two years in the Veteran’s Treatment Court program, while his mentor Mike Ralls looks on. Photo credit Noah Taborda / KCUR.

By Noah Taborda

Incarcerated individuals with mental illness spend an average of 21 days in jail and are at higher risk of physical illness and death. Johnson County plans to add another specialty court focused on treating these issues rather than punishing them.