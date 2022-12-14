  Lucie Krisman  - Mental health

Johnson County to consider $2 million toward new mental health staff

This week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider allocating $2.1 million for the Johnson County Mental Health Center to bring on 21 new full-time employees. Photo via Johnson County website.

The Johnson County Mental Health Center wants to add 21 new full-time employees because the center faces ongoing “problematic” staffing levels.

Driving the news: At this week’s meeting, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider approving $2.1 million for the center to add 21 new full-time employees.

