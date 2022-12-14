  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

John Edwin Bozarth

John Edwin Bozarth, of Kansas City, Missouri, died following a brief illness on December 1st, 2022.

John was born in Liberal, Kansas to Darrell and Margie (Holland) Bozarth, and shared his idyllic childhood with two siblings on the family farm where his love of nature and the land took root. He was involved in the Presbyterian Church, 4H and farm life. John was the keeper of many family stories: finding arrowheads on the family land, visiting family near Sharp’s Creek and finding buried treasure with his brother. The brothers could often be found riding their family horses Thunder, Lady and Coco. Many times the boys jumped on horseback and took off to escape piano lessons leaving sister to fulfill their mother’s musical ambitions.