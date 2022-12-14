John Edwin Bozarth

John was born in Liberal, Kansas to Darrell and Margie (Holland) Bozarth, and shared his idyllic childhood with two siblings on the family farm where his love of nature and the land took root. He was involved in the Presbyterian Church, 4H and farm life. John was the keeper of many family stories: finding arrowheads on the family land, visiting family near Sharp’s Creek and finding buried treasure with his brother. The brothers could often be found riding their family horses Thunder, Lady and Coco. Many times the boys jumped on horseback and took off to escape piano lessons leaving sister to fulfill their mother’s musical ambitions.

John graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in soil science and a master’s degree in agronomy. He held several positions in the field of environmental management. After moving to Kansas City in 1989, he worked for the KCMO Water Services, Siemans Technology and Sutherland’s. John previously lived in Des Moines and on a farm just east of Clay Center, Kansas, where he joined a trap shooting team and made many friends.

John was a thoughtful neighbor, co-worker and friend, and he was devoted to his partner, his family, his friends, and the many beloved pets with which he shared his home. He always made space in his heart and home for one more rescue, and he especially loved Murphy, Gunny, Lacy and Marlo.

John was an active and talented gardener. His garden was an oasis in the neighborhood filled with vibrant colors and vegetables, which he would share generously with everyone except the opossums. For many years he was active in the Waldo Tower Park Homes Association, where he worked tirelessly organizing events that would benefit his beloved neighborhood.

He was especially devoted to his elderly neighbors and never missed an opportunity to say welcome to new neighbors. He showed infinite patience and helpfulness while helping people, whether working in the neighborhood, the hardware store or his church. He often mentored young people. He traveled with sons of his good friends, P.J. and Randy Meyer, who grew up to be good men. He still laughed many years later, describing young Randy as he stood on the beach in Florida screaming shark as a dolphin crested the water.

John had a youthful spirit that belied his 73 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving partner of 27 years, Paul Swope (Kansas City), his brother, Steven Bozarth (Lawrence), his sister, Nancy (Bozarth) Long (Baldwin City), niece Robyn (Ben) Gerrard, nephew Matt (Nadine) Long as well as Paul’s mother Nancy Klein and sister Shelley (Dan) Avila. He also leaves great-nephews and nieces whom he adored, and a wonderful community of friends and loved ones. A celebration of John’s life will be held on February 4th, 2023, 11 am, at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W 75th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66204.