JoCo Notes: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lenexa PD recovers $8K in stolen goods — “As a result of this operation, 20 individuals were arrested. Charges included theft, felony theft, possession of stolen property, distribution of narcotics, and possession of narcotics. We also recovered 3 firearms. This operation recovered nearly $8000 in stolen property.” [ Lenexa Police Department ]

New Blue Valley elementary school gets a name — “Blue Valley’s Board of Education voted during the December board meeting to approve the name of the district’s newest elementary school in the southwest portion of the district. Please join us in welcoming…Aspen Grove Elementary to the Blue Valley family!” [Blue Valley School District]

Merriam officers save woman’s life — “A woman had no pulse when [Merriam] Police Officers Chad Latka and Justin Bilyeu arrived at her home. Their quick thinking saved her life. Merriam’s police chief and City Councilmembers honored the two last night.” [City of Merriam]

OP native celebrates 10 years as Radio City Rockette — “As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette.” [KCUR]

Warmth trees collecting donations in Lenexa — “Decorate warmth trees at City facilities with new or handmade hats, scarves, socks and mittens Dec. 1–31. Lenexa collects these cold-weather items and then donates them to our neighbors at the Shawnee Mission Clothing Exchange, SafeHome and Sunflower House. Trees are located these locations: Lenexa City Hall, Lenexa Rec Center, Lenexa Community Center, Lenexa Senior Center, Fire Station No. 1, and the Lenexa Police Department.” [City of Lenexa]