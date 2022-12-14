  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Sid Khongmaly, Oxford Middle's custodian, was recognized at the Blue Valley school board meeting Monday night. "Sid is such an important member of our Oxford community. Thank you for all you do!" the school tweeted. Photo via Twitter.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 39, Low: 27.

Lenexa PD recovers $8K in stolen goods — “As a result of this operation, 20 individuals were arrested. Charges included theft, felony theft, possession of stolen property, distribution of narcotics, and possession of narcotics. We also recovered 3 firearms. This operation recovered nearly $8000 in stolen property.” [Lenexa Police Department]