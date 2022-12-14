  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Meeting Santa

Department stores often distributed fun things for children like coloring books and toy catalogs. Kansas City’s Emery, Bird, Thayer department store handed out this child’s activity booklet during the 1948 holiday season, which included word puzzles, holiday stories and cartoons, and coloring pages. Gardner, Kan. resident, Leonard Sebring (1897-1978), designed the Festival of Nations coloring book for Kansas City’s Ward Parkway Shopping Center. Published for the 1965 holiday season, the booklet features drawings of animals and people from various countries around the world and includes a calendar of holiday events at the shopping center.

By the Johnson County Museum

Having your photo taken with Santa at the mall is a holiday tradition for many. The connection between Santa and department stores dates back to the late 19th century. But, like many of the holiday traditions we love today, a photo with Santa traces its roots to the years after World War II.