April 22, 1958 – December 8, 2022
Brenda Elaine Brice passed away in her home December 8th, surrounded by family and friends after a very spirited and fearless journey with cancer. She was born April 22, 1958 to William J. Brice, Jr. and Bettye J. Brice. She is survived by her husband Scott L. Bishop, daughter Jazmin Marie, father Bill, brother Barry, sister Bea Becchina, nieces Jessica Hughes, Shelly Balthazor, and Megan Uresti, and many other close friends and family. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Bettye and brother-in-law Leonard Becchina. Her strong, unrelenting Christian faith sustained her throughout her illness. Brenda possessed a kind, loving heart, and intelligent, caring sense of humor to the great benefit of family, friends, and all who came in contact with her. She was a very devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all. Her generous heart and warm light will be missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.
