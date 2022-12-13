  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Stan Baldwin

Jan, 2, 1926 – Dec. 8, 2022

Stan Baldwin, 96, died December 8, 2022, in Merriam, Kansas. He was born January 2, 1926, in Kansas City to Margaret Lucille (Wilhite) Baldwin and Harland Scott Baldwin. He attended Merriam Grade School, walking along the old streetcar tracks parallel to Johnson Drive with his best friend Billy Bob Whitfield. Summers during his early years were often spent at his grandparents’ (John and Lucille Wilhite) retirement farm in Branson, Missouri, where he spent many hours playing outdoors with his older sister Joan and cousin Jack Wilhite. He retained pleasant memories of these youthful summers all his life, especially the sleepy contentment he felt after eating a big piece of his grandmother’s hot blackberry pie with ice cream, and the insect chorus lullaby he heard while falling asleep at night in his cot on the front porch.