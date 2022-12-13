  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Rowe

Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Rowe passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at KC Hospice House on 12/06/2022.

Kathy was born in Kansas City, Kansas on January 18, 1951 to Herbert F. Rowe and Elizabeth T. Ryan Rowe who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were 3 brothers, Patrick M. Rowe d 2010, Robert T. Rowe d 2011 and Charles D. Rowe d 2013.