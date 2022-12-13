Kathy was born in Kansas City, Kansas on January 18, 1951 to Herbert F. Rowe and Elizabeth T. Ryan Rowe who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were 3 brothers, Patrick M. Rowe d 2010, Robert T. Rowe d 2011 and Charles D. Rowe d 2013.

Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Rowe passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at KC Hospice House on 12/06/2022.

Survivors include her sister Ruth Ann (Ray) Silkwood, Nephew Adam Silkwood, Niece Renee (Jeremy) Neff, Great Nephews and nieces Tyler Silkwood, Addison Neff, Ryan Neff and Maykayla Neff. She thought the world of her family and dear friends Lorene (Bill) Paige of Reading, KS, Diane Lee of Leawood, KS, Janelle Johnson of Overland Park, KS. and many more.

Kathy graduated from Bishop Ward High School in K C, KS in 1968 and continued her education at Donnelly Junior College, as well as KC Business College and area Community Colleges.

She started working at KU Medical Center (now University of Kansas Health System) in 1968 at age 17 in Dietetics & Nutrition. She progressed through the Business Office where she was an Account Clerk & Cashier, and concluded her career at KU in 2009 after 21 years of service in the Department of Social Work / Case Management making KU a 40 year career. During the 1980’s, Kathy also worked on Saturday providing accounting and bookeeping services in a private business.

Kathy was an intelligent, capable woman with a very strong work ethic. Her technical skills were one of her strongest assets, and was always the “go-to person” when any of the Social Work staff had computer problems. Additionally, Kathy was very caring and compassionate as she related to people who came to or called the Social Work department because they were struggling with heavy concerns.

Kathy brought joy and light to all that she met and those around her.

Service

Her memorial will be held in January and will be announced once plans are final.

Memorial Contributions

Friends wishing to honor Kathy Rowe are invited to donate in her name to Kansas City Pet Project on line–Donate | KC Pet Project.