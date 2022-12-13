On 11-30-22 Lisa Kay Hayes passed at the age of 60.
Lisa was born to Paul and Sue in 1962.
She married Stephen Zimmer in 2005.
Lisa loved animals and her husband. She was known for her great smile and having fun.
Lisa is survived by her husband Stephen, 2 sisters Paulette and Victoria, nieces and nephews, her 3 step-sons and step-daughter and daughter-in-law, and many grandkids.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father Paul, her mother Sue, and her brother Gary.
