  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Kevin Fern, longtime Visit Shawnee director, dies at 64

Kevin Fern died after a battle with cancer.

“Kevin helped make Shawnee a better place to live and visit," the Shawnee Chamber said in a statement. Photo via Shawnee Chamber.

Kevin Fern, long-time executive director of Visit Shawnee and former executive director of the Shawnee Convention and Visitors Bureau, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

He was 64, according to an obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee.