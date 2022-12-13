Jony Roberto Encarnacion, 71, of Kansas city, Missouri, peacefully passed away on December 3rd, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer while surrounded by his family on his last days on earth.

Jony was born on march7, 1951 to Adelina Emilia Castillo and Gregorio Encarnacion in San Jose de Ocoa, Dominican republic.

Since early on, Jony had a passion for working many jobs to support his family leading him to ultimately drive dump trucks for living, in 1997 he and his family emigrated to New York and shortly after settled in Kansas city, MO, along with his 3 children’s Johanna, Yohaira and Johnny.

Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Jony managed his illness with strength and grace, even on his last days he continued to stay positive holding on to gods will. Jony was a devoted father and grand father to his children and grandchildren’s, he was always a big support throughout the many accomplishments and difficulties of our lives.

During his free time and after retirement Jony loved to travel to his beloved Dominican republic especially during the winter time and relax with friends and family while there, he also loved expending time with his grandkids watching many of them grow up very closely.

One of the most joyful things for him was to help others, especially those in need, if he had it, whatever it was he would give it to those who needed it more.

Jony was predeceased by his parents Adelina and Gregorio, survived by his children’s Johanna, Yohaira, Johnny Encarnacion and his grand children’s Christian, Anthony, Gregory, Chris, Bianca, Jelenah and Carla.

Dad… you will be forever loved and dearly missed by all of us, you touched so many lives during your time on earth with us and will never be forgotten, We love you So much. Until we see you again, rest in peace.

No services will be held at this time.