Fred A Cloud

Fred Allen Cloud – dedicated husband, father of two, grandfather of six, and friend of many – passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2022 at the age of 74 in Overland Park, Kansas.

He was born to Fred and Delores Cloud March 7, 1948, and was raised in Wichita, Kansas. He grew up there with his brother Jim, and sisters Diane and Karen. He attended Wichita North High School from 1963 -1967 where he played varsity football and was a state wrestling champ. He attended Wichita State University and was a Sedgwick County fireman.