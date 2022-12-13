Fred A Cloud

He was born to Fred and Delores Cloud March 7, 1948, and was raised in Wichita, Kansas. He grew up there with his brother Jim, and sisters Diane and Karen. He attended Wichita North High School from 1963 -1967 where he played varsity football and was a state wrestling champ. He attended Wichita State University and was a Sedgwick County fireman.

Fred Allen Cloud – dedicated husband, father of two, grandfather of six, and friend of many – passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2022 at the age of 74 in Overland Park, Kansas.

After a few years in college, Fred enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam war. He served active duty from 1970-1972. While in Vietnam, he received a Bronze Star for heroic service in the combat zone. Shortly after his military service, he married Jan Barrett in 1974 and began his professional career in sales manufacturing and industrial supplies. In 1986, Fred moved his family to Leawood, Kansas.

One of Fred’s biggest accomplishments was being a husband and father. His children, Kelsey and Ashley, called their dad a superhero, and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs, and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer.

Through the years, Fred enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He loved the lake, boating and fixing everything. Fred was a stranger to no one and found great purpose sharing in the successes, joys, and challenges of those around him. Fred was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.

A big part of Fred’s life was his career. While working in the sales manufacturing and industrial supplies industry, Fred always exceeding the sales quota. In 2002, he decided to open his own companies – Industrial Dynamics and Industrial Fabrication. Over the next 15 years, his endless work ethic made the companies successful.

Fred decided to semi-retire in 2017 and sell both of his companies. He continued to stay busy doing consulting work. After retiring, he pursued a quieter life closer to nature with a property on Table Rock Lake, where he and Jan enjoyed summers and weekends. At the lake, he could be found working in his garage, out fishing, and probably helping a neighbor finish a never-ending project.

Fred was predeceased by his father, Fred Cloud.

He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter Kelsey Cloud, daughter and son in law Andrew and Ashley Kostus, grandchildren, Ryleigh, Ayden, Emery, Reghan, Fallyn and Taylor. He is also survived by his mother Delores, brother Jim, sisters Diana and Karen, and many beloved family and friends.

Throughout his life, Fred Cloud was always a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a protector, a hard worker, a fixer, a friend and well loved. He was a fun-loving teddy bear we all knew and loved. He liked his beer, and being at the lake on the boat with his family and friends. The family requests spending some quality time in the great outdoors with your loved ones in his memory. His heart in this world may have failed but his spirit remains stubbornly strong: His family requests that everyone crack open a Bud Light in his honor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246 or The Kansas City Veterans Community Project https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/donate The memorial service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church 75th and Nall, visitation begins at 10:00.