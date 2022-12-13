  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Elbridge Wesley Bartley III

February 4, 1947 – December 10, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Elbridge Wesley Bartley, III (Wes), 75, of Overland Park, KS passed away at home on December 10, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Scottie; his children Chris Bartley and Robin Brooks (Sean); and grandchildren Mazey and Brody Brooks.