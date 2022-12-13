Dana Ann Chapman, 64, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on December 13, 1957 in Denver, Colorado to Dave and Marjorie (Giordano) Moore.

Keith and Dana met in Fulton, MO in 1976, where Dana attended William Woods College and Keith attended Westminster College. Dana graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 1979 and went to work as a Research Microbiologist at Monsanto Chemical in St. Louis, MO. They lived in St. Louis until 1987 when they moved to Decatur, IL and then to their longtime residence in Leawood, KS. Dana retired when they moved to Decatur and became a full-time mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, home improvement and loving her family.