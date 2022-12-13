Carla Lynn Kuzmich

Born in 1946, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Sanders (Lynch) and sister to Cathy Thompson (Sanders) of Anderson, SC. Carla graduated from Butler High School and took her training at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth’s Hospital for a license as an x-ray technician.

Carla L. Kuzmich, 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Overland Park, KS surrounded by her loving family. Carla passed away from glioblastoma multiforme.

She loved family above all else and always wanted to be a mother. Carla was a prolific reader and enjoyed cooking and caring for her dear family and friends.

She worked as a library aide at Johnson County Community College from 1998 – 2015, maintaining a close group of friends and colleagues beyond retirement.

Carla was a member of the Church of the Resurrection. Carla has completed this part of life and is now home with the Lord.

Carla is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 54 years, Wayne Michael of Greenwich, NY and Overland Park, KS; a son, Jeffery Alan and wife Alexandra of Pittsford, NY; a son, Nicholas Wayne of Overland Park, KS; a son, Jonathan Lee of San Francisco, CA; her grandchildren: Nadia Marie and Maxwell Vaughn of Wilmington, NC; Ella Magdalena of Pittsford, NY.

She is predeceased by granddaughter Emma Marie of Pittsford, NY.

She is survived by her dear sister, Cathy Thompson (Sanders) of Anderson, SC.

The family would like to thank Colonial Skilled Nursing, VNA Hospices and all family and friends for their prayer, care, and support.

A celebration of Carla’s life is currently planned for the summer of 2023 in Overland Park, KS. Please leave online condolences and find updates regarding the memorial at https://www.forevermissed.com/carla-kuzmich/