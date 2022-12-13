  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Carla Lynn Kuzmich

Carla L. Kuzmich, 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Overland Park, KS surrounded by her loving family. Carla passed away from glioblastoma multiforme.

Born in 1946, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Sanders (Lynch) and sister to Cathy Thompson (Sanders) of Anderson, SC. Carla graduated from Butler High School and took her training at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth’s Hospital for a license as an x-ray technician.